Woman set to be charged for Dallas crash that resulted in the deaths of 2 adults, 2 children

Dallas police said a woman is expected to be charged for a crash that resulted in the deaths of two adults and two children Saturday morning.

The crash happened just before 5:45 a.m., in the southbound lanes in the 6500 block of South R.L. Thornton Freeway.

Witnesses told police that a previous crash was blocking the left two lanes, and traffic was merging into the right lane.

The victims’ vehicle was stopped in the right lane, waiting for the backed up traffic in front of them to move forward.

That’s when witnesses said a woman driving a blue 2005 BMW failed to stop for traffic, and crashed into the back of the victims’ vehicle "at a high rate of speed with no evidence of any pre-impact braking."

The victims’ vehicle then hit the vehicle ahead of them, causing a chain reaction with other vehicles.

Four people in the victims’ vehicle died as a result of the crash. They have not yet been identified.

A male juvenile was pronounced dead at the scene, while another male juvenile died at Children’s Hospital.

Two adults, a man and a woman, were later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

Police said the driver of the BMW, who has not yet been identified, was taken to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

She’s expected to be charged with four counts of criminally negligent homicide, according to police.

The investigation into this crash is ongoing.