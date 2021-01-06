Woman pulled from house fire in Fort Worth

article

One person is in critical condition after a house fire in Fort Worth Wednesday morning.

The fire was at a home on Winnie Street, which is near Lancaster Road and East Loop 820 in the eastern part of the city.

Firefighters arrived shortly after 7 a.m. and found heavy smoke and flames. They went inside and pulled a woman from the home.

"They knew roughly where they believed the patient may be trapped so they were able to make entry to that room, find the resident and then bring them out. That patient is in critical condition right now," said Mike Drivdahl, a spokesman for the Fort Worth Fire Department.

Officials have not yet identified the person but family members told FOX 4 she is a woman in her 70s whose husband had already gone to work for the day.

"It’s just hard to even imagine what this family is going through right now and we really feel for them," Drivdahl said.

There’s no word yet on what caused the fire. Crews from Atmos Energy, as well as arson investigators, responded to the scene.