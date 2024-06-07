Woman killed trying to cross Dallas highway
DALLAS - A woman was hit and killed on a major Dallas highway early Friday morning.
The accident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Northwest Highway near Community Drive.
Police said she was trying to cross Northwest Highway when she was hit by a vehicle that didn’t stop.
Investigators are now reviewing security video and interviewing witnesses to try to identify the hit-and-run driver.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Dallas Police Department.