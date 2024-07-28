Expand / Collapse search

Woman killed in Southeast Dallas hit-and-run crash

Published  July 28, 2024 8:06pm CDT
DALLAS - A woman is dead after a hit-and-run crash in Southeast Dallas on Sunday morning.

It happened just before 7 a.m. on the southbound exit ramp from Julius Schepps Freeway to eastbound Interstate 20.

Dallas police said an unidentified car hit the woman who was on foot.

The car left the scene without stopping to help.

The victim died. Her identity has not yet been released.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dallas Police Department. 