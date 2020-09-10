Woman killed, man injured in south Fort Worth shooting

article

Police believe domestic violence may be what led to the fatal shooting of a woman while she was driving in south Fort Worth Thursday morning.

The shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. on westbound Interstate 20 near Hulen Street.

The woman believed she was being followed by her boyfriend. There were two other men in the vehicle with her when shots were fired.

The woman died at the scene. One of the men was hit in the upper body and was taken to the hospital.

Police shut down the intersection for several hours as they investigated.

They have not released any information about the suspect.