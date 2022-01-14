Woman killed inside her Dallas apartment, suspect at-large

article

Dallas police are looking for the person who killed a woman Thursday night.

Brionne Williams was shot inside her apartment on St. Augustine Drive near Scyene Road just before 10 p.m.

The 24-year-old died at the hospital.

Police said the killer was gone when officers arrived at the apartment, but they think they know who he is.

The motive for the fatal shooting is still under investigation.

READ MORE:

Oath Keepers founder from Granbury charged with seditious conspiracy in Capitol riot

Woman arrested for fatal Arlington street racing crash admitted to racing, documents show

Advertisement

Denton County resident claims $16 million lottery prize