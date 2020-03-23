Woman killed in overnight crash near north Fort Worth

article

A woman died when she drove into the back of a truck and flipped her car several times.

The crash happened just before 1 a.m. Monday on the Northeast Loop 820 service road at North Beach Street, near the border of north Fort Worth and Haltom City.

Police said a female driver slammed into the back of the tractor-trailer. Her car gray Dodge Challenger flipped and landed on its roof.

The 31-year-old woman died at the scene. Her name has not yet been released.

An investigation is underway but police said the truck driver is not expected to face charges.