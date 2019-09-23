Woman killed in fiery crash on I-20 in Dallas

article

One person is dead after a fiery overnight crash in far southwest Dallas.

The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on Interstate 20 near Spur 408.

A car ran into a pickup truck and travel trailer and pickup truck that was parked on the shoulder of the road waiting for a wrecker. Both vehicles caught on fire.

Firefighters put out the flames and discovered a woman trapped in the car. She died at the scene.

The man, woman and their dogs in the pickup truck were not hurt.

Dallas County sheriff’s deputies are still trying to determine why the woman in the car drifted onto the shoulder.