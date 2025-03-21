Woman killed on Dallas highway after chasing dog into traffic, police say

article

A woman was hit and killed on a Dallas highway early Wednesday after chasing her dog into traffic, according to police.

What we know:

The crash happened around 2 a.m. on March 19 in the southbound lanes of Stemmons Freeway near Royal Lane.

Police say the woman was walking her dog along the highway when the dog ran into traffic. She ran after it, and both were struck and killed.

The driver of the vehicle involved stopped at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

No further details have been released.

What we don't know:

The woman’s identity has not been made public.

It remains unclear why she was walking her dog along the highway.