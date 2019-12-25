Woman jumps out of window to escape fire that destroyed Dallas home on Christmas morning

article

A Dallas grandmother said an early morning fire destroyed her home.

This happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Christmas, near South Lancaster and Ledbetter Road.

The woman said she woke up to screams and smoke.

"I couldn't see anything,” said Shanequah Dansby. “It was just black smoke and I turned around to break out my back window, and that's when all of the black smoke burst in the room"

The homeowner said she had to jump out of the window of her East Oak Cliff home.

She ran down the street to a nearby firehouse.

Three other people managed to get out, but the family’s puppies have not been found.

The woman said her family was supposed to come over to unwrap presents on Christmas morning.