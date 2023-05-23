Woman hit and killed in Fort Worth crosswalk

A woman was hit and killed late Monday night while trying to cross the street in a Fort Worth crosswalk.

Fort Worth police said the woman was using a walker while crossing McCart Avenue near Risinger Road, on the city’s south side.

Investigators said the driver who hit her had a green light and did not see the woman before the crash.

He stayed at the scene and is cooperating with the police.

The woman died at the scene.

Her name has not yet been released.