Fort Worth officer shoots woman armed with knife

Fort Worth police said a woman was shot after she threatened an officer with a knife.

It happened Monday night in a neighborhood in east Fort Worth near East Loop 820 and Interstate 30.

Police said they got a call about a suicidal woman. She allegedly picked up a knife when they got to her home and started talking to her.

1 child killed, another injured in Fort Worth shooting

At some point, police said the woman threatened the officer with the knife. The officer feared for his or her life and shot the woman, police said.

She was taken to the hospital. Her condition has not been released.

The officer was not hurt.

The case is still under investigation.