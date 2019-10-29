Woman gives birth to son on day of 2017 World Series win, delivers daughter on day of Game 6

article

What are the chances of having babies on two different World Series wins? For one Houston family, the chances are actually high.

Brenda Sisney says her great-grandson William Bounds was born on November 1, 2017, which is the same day the Astros won the World Series. On Tuesday, his mother gave birth to a baby girl.

So what are the chances that the Astros will win tonight and we’ll have another World Series baby? Hopefully a 100 percent chance!