Woman found stabbed to death in Dallas, suspect arrested

A murder suspect was arrested after a brief police chase and crash in Dallas.

Officers found a woman lying on a street before dawn Sunday. She had been stabbed to death.

Police tracked down her suspected killer, 22-year-old Andre Woods, Jr. They spotted him driving on Interstate 30 a short time later.

Woods crashed his car as police tried to pull him over, police said.

He was taken into custody and taken to the hospital to be checked. He’s now charged with murder.

The victim’s name has not yet been released.