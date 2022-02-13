Woman found fatally shot in Lake Highlands area of Dallas
article
DALLAS - Dallas police are looking for the person who shot and killed a woman in the Lake Highlands area Sunday morning.
The shooting happened at the White Hurst and Fair Oaks intersection at about 4 a.m.
Police said the victim, whose name was not released, was shot four times in the left shoulder.
She was taken to a hospital, where she later died.
Police have not provided a description of the shooter.
Advertisement
READ MORE: Shooting in West Dallas leaves 1 dead