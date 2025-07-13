Woman found dead at Lake Lewisville after disappearing from boat slip

article

The Brief A woman was found dead at Lake Lewisville. The victim, who was not wearing a life jacket, was reported missing by friends after she failed to get from one boat to another. Police do not suspect foul play, but the cause of death is pending an autopsy and official identification by the medical examiner.



What we know:

A 911 call was received from a private dock on Eagle Point Road. The caller reported they were unable to locate their adult female friend, who had walked from one private boat slip toward another but never arrived.

After searching unsuccessfully, the group contacted 911, and the call was dispatched as a report of a missing person. Lewisville police responded at 7:22 AM and obtained statements from witnesses before beginning a canvass of the area.

The victim was subsequently located in the water, deceased, near a private boat slip at approximately 7:34 AM.

The Lewisville Fire Department responded to recover the victim from the water.

What's next:

As is standard protocol, Lewisville PD Criminal Investigations Division also responded, but at this time, detectives do not suspect foul play.

The victim was not wearing a life jacket, and preliminary information suggests alcohol may have been a factor.

While this appears to be a drowning, the Denton County Medical Examiner responded and will be responsible for identifying the victim as well as determining the cause of death.