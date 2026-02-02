Woman found dead on burning mattress in East Dallas apartment fire

article

The Brief Firefighters forced entry into a first-floor apartment on Highland Road Sunday evening after hearing an alarm and found a woman on a burning mattress. The woman, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene despite being quickly pulled from the unit by first responders. The fire was fully extinguished by 7:30 p.m. DFR investigators and the Medical Examiner are now working to determine both the cause of the fire and the cause of death.



Authorities are investigating after a woman was found dead on a burning mattress during an apartment fire in East Dallas on Sunday evening.

What we know:

Dallas Fire-Rescue crews were called to the apartment complex in the 2300 block of Highland Road around 6:40 p.m. after a fire alarm was heard coming from a first-floor unit.

According to officials, first responders knocked on the door but received no answer. After forcing entry into the residence, firefighters discovered the remnants of a burning mattress with the body of an unidentified woman on top of it.

Crews immediately pulled the woman from the apartment, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. Firefighters then extinguished the remaining hot spots on the mattress. The fire was declared under control by 7:26 p.m.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire remains unknown. The Dallas County Medical Examiner’s Office is working to determine the woman’s identity and official cause of death. Dallas Fire-Rescue investigators are currently on-site to determine how the blaze began.