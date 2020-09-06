Woman fatally struck by vehicle in Dallas while walking on sidewalk

article

Authorities are looking for the driver who struck and killed a 37-year-old woman early Sunday morning.

The auto-pedestrian crash happened just before 3:15 a.m., along Walnut Hill Lane, near Shady Trail in Northwest Dallas.

Investigators found that Christine Holland was walking on the sidewalk along Walnut Hill Lane, when a vehicle left the roadway and struck her.

Holland was taken to Parkland, where she was pronounced dead.

Police are continuing their investigation to identify the driver involved.