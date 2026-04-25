Woman dead, man arrested after burglary in Henderson County

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The Brief A woman was killed during a burglary call at a home in Tool, Texas. Police found a suspect inside; he’s now in custody after a brief struggle. Identities and motive remain unknown as the homicide investigation continues.



A woman is dead, and her alleged killer is in custody after a burglary call Friday evening in a Henderson County town.

Burglary and homicide

What we know:

The incident happened at a home in Tool, Texas, west of Athens, around 8:30 p.m. Friday. The Tool Police Department said in an early morning press release that officers responded to the home in the 800 block of Bradley's Road for a burglary call.

Officers found a woman, identified as the homeowner, wounded with injuries that proved to be fatal. The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, and the male suspect was found inside the home, the release says.

The man briefly resisted before being taken into custody, TPD said, and was being held Saturday morning pending formal charges. The incident is being investigated as a homicide, and police are collecting evidence and interviewing potential witnesses.

Limited info

What we don't know:

The name of the woman is being withheld until her next of kin are notified. The suspect's identity is also being withheld until he is fully processed.

No information was released on whether the two knew each other, or a motive behind the killing.