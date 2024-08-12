Woman critically injured in Fort Worth house fire
article
FORT WORTH, Texas - A disabled woman is in critical condition after a fire trapped her in her southeast Fort Worth home.
Firefighters arrived early Sunday to find the home on Eastland Street completely engulfed in flames.
They searched the home and found the woman on the floor in a bedroom.
A second person in the home was able to escape but was taken to the hospital for smoke inhalation.
Investigators are still trying to determine the cause of the fire.