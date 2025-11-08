Woman critically injured in Dallas shooting
DALLAS - Dallas police said a woman was critically injured in an early morning shooting Saturday.
What we know:
Officers responded to the 4200 block of Firewood Drive just before 2 a.m. Saturday.
Dallas Firewood Dr shooting
A woman was found with a gunshot wound and taken to an area hospital in critical condition.
What we don't know:
Dallas police did not say if a suspect has been identified or if any arrests were made.
Dallas Firewood Dr shooting
The circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation.
The Source: Information in this article comes from the Dallas Police Department.