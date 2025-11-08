Woman critically injured in Dallas shooting

article

The Brief Dallas police said a woman was critically injured in an early morning shooting Saturday. The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the 4200 block of Firewood Drive.



Dallas police said a woman was critically injured in an early morning shooting Saturday.

What we know:

Officers responded to the 4200 block of Firewood Drive just before 2 a.m. Saturday.

Dallas Firewood Dr shooting

A woman was found with a gunshot wound and taken to an area hospital in critical condition.

What we don't know:

Dallas police did not say if a suspect has been identified or if any arrests were made.

Dallas Firewood Dr shooting

The circumstances that led up to the shooting are under investigation.