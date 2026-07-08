Two suspects wanted after Dallas drive-by shooting leaves woman critical

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The Brief A woman is in critical condition after being shot while driving and then crashing her vehicle into a parked car in Dallas on Tuesday night. Responding officers detained a man near the scene for questioning and discovered a discarded handgun believed to have been used in the shooting. An exact motive for the attack remains unclear as the Dallas Police Department continues its active investigation.



Authorities are searching for two unidentified suspects who opened fire on a man and a woman in Dallas on Tuesday night, leaving the female victim in critical condition, police said in an update.

Drive-by shootout

What we know:

Dallas police officers initially responded to a shooting call at 8:50 p.m. on July 7, 2026, in the 3000 block of Maryland Avenue. A preliminary investigation revealed that two unknown suspects driving a vehicle opened fire on the man and woman. The suspects' vehicle left the scene before officers arrived.

The woman, who was found inside a vehicle that had crashed into a parked car during the incident, was taken by Dallas fire-rescue to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

The male victim, who was not initially located at the scene by arriving officers, was found a short time later. He was taken to a local hospital, but his condition and his injuries are unknown.

Police recovered a discarded firearm near the block-long crime scene, but no arrests have been made.

A motive for the attack remains under investigation.