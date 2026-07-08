Two suspects wanted after Dallas drive-by shooting leaves woman critical
DALLAS - Authorities are searching for two unidentified suspects who opened fire on a man and a woman in Dallas on Tuesday night, leaving the female victim in critical condition, police said in an update.
Drive-by shootout
What we know:
Dallas police officers initially responded to a shooting call at 8:50 p.m. on July 7, 2026, in the 3000 block of Maryland Avenue. A preliminary investigation revealed that two unknown suspects driving a vehicle opened fire on the man and woman. The suspects' vehicle left the scene before officers arrived.
The woman, who was found inside a vehicle that had crashed into a parked car during the incident, was taken by Dallas fire-rescue to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition.
The male victim, who was not initially located at the scene by arriving officers, was found a short time later. He was taken to a local hospital, but his condition and his injuries are unknown.
Police recovered a discarded firearm near the block-long crime scene, but no arrests have been made.
A motive for the attack remains under investigation.
The Source: Information in this article is from Dallas Police on the scene.