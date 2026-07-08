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Two suspects wanted after Dallas drive-by shooting leaves woman critical

By
FOX Local
East Oak Cliff
Published July 8, 2026 9:02 AM CDT
Published July 8, 2026 9:02 AM CDT
article

The Brief

    • A woman is in critical condition after being shot while driving and then crashing her vehicle into a parked car in Dallas on Tuesday night.
    • Responding officers detained a man near the scene for questioning and discovered a discarded handgun believed to have been used in the shooting.
    • An exact motive for the attack remains unclear as the Dallas Police Department continues its active investigation.

DALLAS - Authorities are searching for two unidentified suspects who opened fire on a man and a woman in Dallas on Tuesday night, leaving the female victim in critical condition, police said in an update.

Drive-by shootout

What we know:

Dallas police officers initially responded to a shooting call at 8:50 p.m. on July 7, 2026, in the 3000 block of Maryland Avenue. A preliminary investigation revealed that two unknown suspects driving a vehicle opened fire on the man and woman. The suspects' vehicle left the scene before officers arrived.

The woman, who was found inside a vehicle that had crashed into a parked car during the incident, was taken by Dallas fire-rescue to a local hospital, where she remains in critical condition.

The male victim, who was not initially located at the scene by arriving officers, was found a short time later. He was taken to a local hospital, but his condition and his injuries are unknown.

Police recovered a discarded firearm near the block-long crime scene, but no arrests have been made.

A motive for the attack remains under investigation.

The Source: Information in this article is from Dallas Police on the scene.

East Oak CliffCrime and Public Safety