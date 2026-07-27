Woman, child shot in Pleasant Grove area of Dallas; 20-year-old suspect arrested
DALLAS - A woman and a juvenile were hospitalized early Sunday morning following a shooting in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas, and a 20-year-old man was later arrested in connection with the investigation, police said.
Double shooting
What we know:
Dallas police responded at 5:13 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 6800 block of Kennison Drive.
A preliminary investigation determined that an unknown suspect shot both victims. Both the woman and the juvenile were taken to a local hospital by private vehicle and are expected to survive, according to authorities.
Police later arrested Jose Bacca Hernandez, 20. He was charged with failure to report a felony, a Class A misdemeanor.
The shooting remains under investigation and is documented under case number 109019-2026.
The Source: Information in this article is from the Dallas Police Department.