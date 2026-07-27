Woman, child shot in Pleasant Grove area of Dallas; 20-year-old suspect arrested

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The Brief A woman and a juvenile were taken to a local hospital in stable condition following an early Sunday morning shooting in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas. Police arrested 20-year-old Jose Bacca Hernandez in connection with the case and charged him with failure to report a felony. Authorities have not disclosed the shooter's motive, and the investigation remains active under Dallas police.



A woman and a juvenile were hospitalized early Sunday morning following a shooting in the Pleasant Grove area of Dallas, and a 20-year-old man was later arrested in connection with the investigation, police said.

Double shooting

What we know:

Dallas police responded at 5:13 a.m. to a report of a shooting in the 6800 block of Kennison Drive.

A preliminary investigation determined that an unknown suspect shot both victims. Both the woman and the juvenile were taken to a local hospital by private vehicle and are expected to survive, according to authorities.

Police later arrested Jose Bacca Hernandez, 20. He was charged with failure to report a felony, a Class A misdemeanor.

The shooting remains under investigation and is documented under case number 109019-2026.