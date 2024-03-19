Woman charged for deadly Grand Prairie crash

A suspected drunken driver is facing charges after police said she caused a crash that killed another driver in Grand Prairie.

The crash happened early Sunday on Belt Line Road near Lakeview Drive.

Clesiz Leiva

Police said 24-year-old Clesiz Leiva was heading southbound and crossed into the northbound lanes of traffic. Her truck collided with an SUV.

The driver of the SUV died at the scene.

A passenger in the SUV was also hurt and treated at a hospital.

Leiva suffered minor injuries and was taken to the hospital.

After she was released, she was arrested. She now faces charges for intoxication manslaughter and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

She’s being held in the Grand Prairie jail with her bond set at $125,000.