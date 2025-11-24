Woman arrested for Lake Worth road rage shooting

The Brief A 20-year-old Fort Worth woman was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon following a road rage shooting in Lake Worth. The suspect allegedly fired at the victim's car after being honked at for cutting the victim off; no injuries were reported. The entire incident, including the shooting, was captured on the victim’s dash camera and assisted police in identifying the suspect.



A Fort Worth woman faces a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after an alleged road rage shooting on Friday afternoon in Lake Worth.

Suspect cuts off victim, fires shot

What we know:

According to police, 20-year-old Mia Dominguez cut off a 58-year-old woman while driving along Azle Avenue. When the woman honked her horn, investigators say Dominguez became aggressive, pulled up next to the victim’s car behind a shopping center, and fired at least one shot, striking the rear of the vehicle.

The victim’s vehicle was hit by the gunfire. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

Dashcam footage captures incident

Police say the victim’s dash camera was rolling during the encounter and captured the entire shooting. While investigators are not releasing the full video, they have shared a screenshot appearing to show the moment of the shooting, along with evidence photos displaying the vehicle’s damage.

Lake Worth police say video surveillance and help from the Fort Worth Real Time Crime Center helped identify Dominguez as the suspect.

Police urge patience

What they're saying:

"I don’t think anybody expects for this to happen when they’re driving home," said Assistant Chief Tim Mabry with the Lake Worth Police Department. "And from that, the suspect became pretty aggressive in her driving behavior."

"The important thing to remember is that everybody is trying to get home safely, and so a little patience goes a very, very long way," he added. "If you pull a gun out and discharge it in the direction of a vehicle, it can strike anybody."

Suspect posts bond

What's next:

Records show Dominguez posted her $25,000 bond after being charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

What we don't know:

Police haven’t released any details about the cause of the road rage dispute.