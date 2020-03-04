Witness in 2015 Garland terror attack sentenced to 5 years

article

A witness to a terrorist attack in Garland was sentenced five and a half years in prison.

Abdul Khabir Wahid was convicted of lying to FBI agents about the attack carried out by two other men at a Prophet Mohammed cartoon contest in Garland five years ago.

The other men – Elton Simpson and Nadir Soofi – opened fire at the Curtis Culwell Center but were both killed by an off-duty police officer. No one else was hurt.

Simpson and Soofi were both followers of ISIS.

Wahid lied to the FBI agents about what happened when they visited his home days before the attack.

He was also found guilty of witness tampering.