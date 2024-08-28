Wise County crash: 3 killed, 11 injured in 'mass casualty incident'

The Brief 3 people were killed and 11 were injured in a Wise County crash on Wednesday morning A passenger van was traveling north on Highway 287 when it crashed near the FM 1655 exit Highway 287 is expected to be closed for a period of time



Emergency crews are working the scene of a major crash in Wise County that they are calling a "mass casualty incident."

Three people are dead, three others were airlifted to the hospital and eight more were transported by ambulance, according to Wise County EMS.

The crash happened near the northbound lanes of Highway 287, near the FM 1655 exit in Alvord.

The passenger van left the road and crashed.

Image 1 of 3 ▼

Alvord ISD confirmed that no students or staff members were involved in the incident.

The road is expected to be closed for a significant period of time.

Please avoid the area.

The Source Information for this article comes from Wise County EMS and crews on the scene.

This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more information.