Wise County crash: 3 killed, 11 injured in 'mass casualty incident'
ALVORD,Texas - Emergency crews are working the scene of a major crash in Wise County that they are calling a "mass casualty incident."
Three people are dead, three others were airlifted to the hospital and eight more were transported by ambulance, according to Wise County EMS.
The crash happened near the northbound lanes of Highway 287, near the FM 1655 exit in Alvord.
The passenger van left the road and crashed.
Alvord ISD confirmed that no students or staff members were involved in the incident.
The road is expected to be closed for a significant period of time.
Please avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back with FOX 4 for more information.