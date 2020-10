article

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for western portions of North Texas.

The advisory was put in place for Eastland, Jack, Palo Pinto, Stephens, and Young counties until 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Freezing rain is expected to be the main concern, with ice accumulation of 1/10th of an inch possible.

This could make for a tricky Tuesday morning commute, especially on bridges and overpasses.