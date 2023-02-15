Will Rogers Memorial Center to receive $8.5M facelift

The Will Rogers Memorial Center will receive $8.5 million worth of renovations after a plan was approved by Fort Worth's City Council.

The money from the American Rescue Plan Act will be used to give a facelift to the Coliseum's concourse, restrooms, lobby entrance and Backstage Club.

READ MORE: Sneak Peek: Here's what the new 18-acre park at Fair Park will look like

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Courtesy: City of Fort Worth

"The Will Rogers Coliseum is beloved by millions of visitors who have created memories here for 86 years," said Mike Crum, the director of Public Events for the City of Fort Worth in a statement. "We are investing in the facility to ensure its historic charm and elegance continue to impress millions more in future generations."

The Coliseum is used for more than 30 equestrian events a year. The city says the shows had an economic impact of $74.2 million in 2021.

MORE FORT WORTH NEWS HERE

The oval concourse around the arena was last renovated in the 1970s.

The original coliseum was dedicated in 1936. In the years that follow there have been many additions and updates to the building.