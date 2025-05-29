Wildebeest captured in Wise County after escaping ranch
article
WISE COUNTY, Texas - A wildebeest is back behind bars after escaping a ranch and running free in Wise County.
Wildebeest in Wise County
According to the Wise County Sheriff's Office, the African animal had escaped from a local ranch on Wednesday morning.
The sheriff's office said a game warden responded after receiving calls about the animal, but the owners had captured it by the time officials arrived.
The Source: Information in this story came from the Wise County Sheriff's Office.