Wildebeest captured in Wise County after escaping ranch

Published  May 29, 2025 5:32pm CDT
Wise County
The Brief

    • A wildebeest escaped from a Wise County ranch and roamed free on Wednesday.
    • The animal has been captured and safely returned, officials say.

WISE COUNTY, Texas - A wildebeest is back behind bars after escaping a ranch and running free in Wise County.

According to the Wise County Sheriff's Office, the African animal had escaped from a local ranch on Wednesday morning.

The sheriff's office said a game warden responded after receiving calls about the animal, but the owners had captured it by the time officials arrived. 

