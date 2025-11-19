Widow to Plano hit-and-run crash suspect: 'I hold no hate for you'

The Brief A North Texas man was killed almost a month ago in a fatal hit-and-run crash involving an 18-wheeler on the Dallas North Tollway in Plano. Police are still searching for the 18-wheeler driver; North Texas Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information. The victim's widow has shared a public message for the driver, stating she holds "no hate" and appealing for them to turn themselves in for closure.



It’s been almost a month since a North Texas man was killed in a hit-and-run crash on the Dallas North Tollway in Plano.

Police are still searching for the 18-wheeler driver who left the scene. And the victim’s wife is sharing a message for that person. "I hold no hate for you," she said.

DNT Deadly Hit-and-Run

Juan Quiroz died in this crash on the Dallas North Tollway on Oct. 21, 2025.

The backstory:

Juan Quiroz left for work on Oct. 21 at 5:30 a.m.

His wife told FOX 4 he left every morning at 5:30 a.m., but on that day, he never made it.

By 6:30 a.m., state troopers were responding to a four-vehicle crash in the northbound lanes of the tollway near Spring Creek Parkway.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, an 18-wheeler made an unsafe lane change, hit Quiroz’s Honda Civic, and caused him to hit a concrete wall and roll over.

Two other vehicles then hit the 47-year-old’s car. He died at the scene.

Juan Quiroz

What they're saying:

Quiroz’s widow, Alma Quiroz, said she can’t remember the moment she heard the news because it felt like she died in that moment. The only thing she knows is that her husband is gone.

"There are no words. There is no way to explain because there are so many emotions. You feel pain, the sadness, the worry, desperation, and anxiety. Feelings you can’t explain. Only those who have lived through this experience are the ones who can understand," she said.

Alma Quiroz

She said he was everything – a friend, hardworking man, husband, father, son, and brother.

She thanks God because there is no hate in her heart towards the person who killed him.

Her hope in speaking to FOX 4 is that the suspect will see the story and turn themself in so that she and her children can get the closure they’re so desperate for.

Juan Quiroz and his 7-year-old son

She wants them to see her 7-year-old son and put themselves in his little shoes.

She also prays that God blesses the person who took another life.

What you can do:

North Texas Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the hit-and-run driver.

State troopers are looking for the driver of this 18-wheeler involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash on the Dallas North Tollway.

DPS released an image of the truck involved in the accident. Investigators believe it was damaged on the front right bumper and fender.