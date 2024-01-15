Expand / Collapse search

Who won at the 2024 Emmys?

By AP staff
Published 
Entertainment
Associated Press
15db875f- article

Anthony Anderson at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on Jan. 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES - List so far of the top winners of the prime-time 75th Emmy Awards.

ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Jeremy Allen White, "The Bear"

Jeremy-Allen-White.jpg

Jeremy Allen White, winner of the Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series award for "The Bear," poses in the press room at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards held at the Peacock Theater on Jan. 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. ( Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ayo Edebiri, "The Bear"

Ayo-Edebiri1.jpg

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series Ayo Edebiri, The Bear, poses in the press room during the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, 2024. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Quinta Brunson, "Abbott Elementary"

Quinta-Brunson1.jpg

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series Quinta Brunson, Abbott Elementary, poses in the press room during the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, 2024.  (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jennifer Coolidge, "The White Lotus"

Jennifer-Coolidge.jpg

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series Jennifer Coolidge, The White Lotus, poses in the press room during the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, 2024. (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Matthew Macfadyen, "Succession"

Matthew-Macfadyen.jpg

Matthew McFayden, winner of the award for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for "Succession," poses in the press room at the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater in Los Angeles, CA, Monday, Jan. 15, 2024.  (Dania Maxwell / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, "The Bear"

Ebon-Moss-Bachrach.jpg

Ebon Moss-Bachrach, winner of the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series award for "The Bear," poses in the press room during the 75th Primetime Emmy Awards at Peacock Theater on Jan. 15, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.  ( Kevin Mazur/Getty Images)

SCRIPTED VARIETY SERIES

"Last Week Tonight With John Oliver"

John-Oliver.jpg

John Oliver, winner of Outstanding Scripted Variety Series with "Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" speaks onstage during the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, 2024.  (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR MOVIE

Niecy Nash-Betts, "Dahmer, Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story"

Niecy-Nash-Betts.jpg

Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited/Anthology Series or Movie, Niecy Nash-Betts, DahmerMonster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story, poses in the press room during the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, 2024.  (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

REALITY COMPETITION SERIES

"RuPaul’s Drag Race"

RuPaul.jpg

Outstanding Reality TV Competition Program winner RuPaul for "RuPaul's Drag Race" poses in the press room during the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, 2024.  (ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images)

TALK SERIES

"The Daily Show With Trevor Noah"

Trevor-Noah.jpg

South African comedian and host Trevor Noah winner of Outstanding Talk Series "The Daily Show With Trevor Noah" speaks onstage during the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on Jan. 15, 2024.  (VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)