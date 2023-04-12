The stories behind the names of North Texas highways

Highways in and around North Texas have many different names, and many are named after people.

These days many of the people's names are better known for the highways named after them than their own exploits.

FOX 4 Traffic Anchor Chip Waggoner shared the stories of the people behind a few of the major highways in the area.

Walton Walker (Loop 12)

Walton Walker, who the western segment of Loop 12 is named afterm was a former U.S. Army General. A Belton, Texas native Walker served in World War I, World War II and the Korean War. He was posthumously promoted to a four-star general in the United States Army and received two Distinguished Service Crosses for extraordinary heroism in World War II and the Korean War.

R.L. Thornton (Portion of I-35E)

Robert Lee Thornton, who is the namesake of the portion of I-35E from Downtown Dallas to southern Dallas. He was a prominent businessman who served as the president and board chairman of the Mercantile Bank and Trust Co., which he founded. Thornton served 4 terms as mayor of the city of Dallas. He died in 1964 at the age of 83.

John W. Carpenter (Portion of Hwy. 114)

John W. Carpernter, the man that a portion of Hwy. 114 from Oak Lawn to DFW Airport is named for, was one of the driving forces behind the Texas Centrennial Exposition and the State Fair of Texas. Carpenter operated the largest family of dairy farms in North Texas. He was also the president and general manager of the Dallas Power and Light Company, founded the Lone Star Steel Company and torganizedhe Texas Security Life Insurance Company.

Leslie Stemmons (Portion of I-35E)

Leslie Stemmons, who the Stemmons Freeway is named after, was an influential businesssman and real estate developers. He was one of the driving forces behind the annexation of Oak Cliff to make it a part of Dallas. He also was crucial for the building of the Houston Street Viaduct. Stemmons is also one of the members of the committee who drafted the plan to control the flooding from the Trinity River.