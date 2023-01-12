Whitesboro resident wins $3M Mega Millions lottery jackpot

article

A lucky North Texan is now $3 million richer after winning a Mega Millions prize.

According to the Texas Lottery Commission, the Whitesboro resident purchased a ticket in the Enderby Gas convenience store before the Nov. 1 drawing.

That ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers, but not the Mega Ball number.

The winner was able to claim a $3,000,012 prize, as well as a $4 prize from the same ticket.

He or she chose to remain anonymous, the Texas Lottery Commission said.

The jackpot for Friday night’s Mega Millions drawing climbed to a staggering $1.35 billion – the second-largest prize in the game’s history – after no ticket matched all six numbers drawn on Tuesday night.

The grand prize also comes with a $707.9 million cash option, lottery officials said.

