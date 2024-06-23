White Settlement police give $23,900 check to elderly woman who was nearly a victim in scam

White Settlement police gave a $23,900 check to an elderly woman who was the target of a scam.

Body camera video showed the moment Sergeant James Stewart confronted an 84-year-old woman who was depositing large amounts of cash into a Bitcoin ATM.

She told the sergeant someone from her bank's security team needed her to deposit $40,000. The woman was moments away from sending the money when police arrived after receiving a call from a Good Samaritan.

Police say the scammer had been calling this elderly woman all week, threatening her and convincing her to send the money.

The scammer then set up an Uber to come pick the victim up from her retirement community and take her to a bank.

The White Settlement Police Department was able to work with Bitcoin to get the money she deposited into the ATM back.

Sgt. Stewart gave the 84-year-old a $23,900 check and took her to her bank to re-deposit the money.