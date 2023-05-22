Expand / Collapse search

White Settlement police officer hurt in struggle with shoplifting suspect

Tarrant County
WHITE SETTLEMENT, Texas - A police officer in the Fort Worth suburb of White Settlement was hurt in a struggle with a shoplifting suspect he was trying to arrest.

White Settlement police said officers were called to help police in Westworth Village track down a man accused of stealing from a Walmart store.

They said 19-year-ol Tyler Kohler ran across Highway 183, then rushed at a group of officers to try to get away.

One officer’s ankle was crushed as they tackled and arrested Kohler.

That officer is set to have surgery on Monday.

Kohler now faces several charges including aggravated assault against a public servant.