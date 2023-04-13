White Settlement Police now allowed to wear cowboy hats

article

Police officers in White Settlement will have an opportunity to change up their look to a more Western feel.

Police Chief Christopher Cook authorized all police officers to wear western-style hats while on duty to "capture the western history of the town."

Each officer is allowed to wear straw-western style hats during the warmer season and black felt hats during the winter.

The department says they have received hats from anonymous donors and significant wholesale discounts from a local ranch wear shop.