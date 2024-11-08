White Settlement home invasion: Police searching for man who robbed woman at knifepoint

The Brief White Settlement police say a man broke into apartments for seniors and robbed a woman. The 60-year-old woman says she woke up and saw the man holding a knife to her throat. The woman suffered defensive wounds to her hands, but is expected to be okay.



White Settlement Police are looking for a man who broke into an apartment complex for seniors and robbed a woman at knifepoint.

Police say the man made his way into the Oak Timbers Apartment complex on Tumbleweed Trail just before 3:30 a.m. on Friday.

Surveillance video shows the man, wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt and light colored gloves trying to open doors near the vitcim's apartment.

He tried to open two different doors before making his way to the victim's front porch and walking through an unlocked door.

The victim, a woman in her late 60s, says she woke up and saw the suspect standing over her with a knife to her throat, according to police.

He then demanded property.

The woman says she tried to push the knife away from her neck and badly cut her hand.

The suspect ran from the scene with some cash and keys that he stole from the victim.

White Settlement Police say the woman was taken to the hospital to treat her defensive wounds. She is expected to survive.

Police are asking anyone with surveillance footage in the area of Tumbleweed Trail between 2 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call White Settlement Police at 817-246-4973 or Tarrant County Crime Stoppers at 817-246-4973.