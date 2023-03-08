White Settlement 13-year-old arrested for making terroristic threat

article

Police in White Settlement near Fort Worth arrested a 13-year-old middle school student for making a terroristic threat.

The student allegedly posted an Instagram video with a handgun and a threat against another student at Brewer Middle School.

Police arrested the suspect Tuesday night at a home and confiscated an airsoft gun believed to be the one used in the social media post.

"Fake threats like these will warrant real regrets with arrests," said White Settlement Police Chief Christopher Cook. "We will not tolerate social media posts that threaten other students, faculty or the community and work closely with White Settlement ISD to mitigate these types of incidents."

The teen was taken to the Tarrant County Juvenile Detention Center.

The family of the other student was notified about the arrest.