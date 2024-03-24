White Rock Lake water activities back open after Plano sewage spill

article

Water activities at White Rock Lake have been restored after a recent sewage spill in Plano.

All fishing, swimming, and boating activities were suspended after 1.5 million gallons of untreated sewage spilled into White Rock Creek, which flows 12 miles south into White Rock Lake.

Dallas Water Utilities said water samples were back at normal levels.

Related article

Swimming is still prohibited, but people can now take part in fishing and boating. The water launch area at White Rock Lake Dog Park is available for pets.

Crews will continue taking samples through Friday to make sure they remain within normal levels.