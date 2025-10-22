White Rock-area fire that killed woman, dog now labeled homicide
WHITE ROCK, Texas - Dallas police are now investigating a fatal Sunday fire in the White Rock area as a homicide.
Eastwood Drive fatal fire
The backstory:
Dallas Fire-Rescue officials said a woman and her dog died in an RV fire just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday.
The fire happened in the 10300 block of Eastwood Dr. DFR units were called to the area after a 911 call was made.
Firefighters arrived to find fire coming from an RV parked next to a house.
The RV was destroyed by the fire and the one-story home was damaged.
The two people inside the home were able to escape and were not injured.
Dallas Fire-Rescue, Dallas Police Department and the Dallas County Medical Examiner are on the scene. The medical examiner will determine the cause of the woman's death.
What we don't know:
The victim was still not identified in Wednesday's update from Dallas PD.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
The Source: Information in this update came from the Dallas Police Department.