White Rock-area fire that killed woman, dog now labeled homicide

The Brief Dallas police are investigating a deadly RV fire in the White Rock area as a homicide. An elderly woman and her dog were found dead after the fire destroyed an RV and damaged a nearby home. The victim’s identity and the cause of the fire remain under investigation.



Dallas police are now investigating a fatal Sunday fire in the White Rock area as a homicide.

Eastwood Drive fatal fire

The backstory:

Dallas Fire-Rescue officials said a woman and her dog died in an RV fire just before 6:30 a.m. Sunday.

The fire happened in the 10300 block of Eastwood Dr. DFR units were called to the area after a 911 call was made.

Firefighters arrived to find fire coming from an RV parked next to a house.

The RV was destroyed by the fire and the one-story home was damaged.

The two people inside the home were able to escape and were not injured.

Dallas Fire-Rescue, Dallas Police Department and the Dallas County Medical Examiner are on the scene. The medical examiner will determine the cause of the woman's death.

What we don't know:

The victim was still not identified in Wednesday's update from Dallas PD.

The cause of the fire is still unknown.