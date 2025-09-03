White BBQ sandwich and berry good salad recipe from Urban Cookhouse

The first Texas location of Urban Cookhouse is now open in Prosper.

The restaurant has a "buy local, eat urban" motto. It offers healthy wraps, sandwiches, salads, dinner plates, and a weekend brunch.

It also has a small market for things like homemade sauces, dressings, chicken salad, broccoli salad, signature orange rolls, spiced pecans, honey, and pickles.

Family-style meals are available for pickup after 3 p.m.

Urban Cookhouse Berry Good Salad

For the Salad:

• 6 cups fresh mixed greens (spring mix and chopped romaine)

• 1 cup sliced strawberries

• 1 cup fresh blueberries

• 1/2 cup blackberries (optional for extra berry flavor)

• 1 cup grilled chicken breast, sliced or chopped

• 1/2 cup feta cheese, crumbled

• 1/4 cup candied pecans

• 1/4 cup halved cherry tomatoes

For the Citrus Vinaigrette:

• ¼ cup fresh lemon juice

• 2 cups of fresh OJ

• ¼ cup red wine vinegar

• 1 teaspoon minced garlic

• ¼ teaspoon local honey

• ¼ teaspoon salt

• 2 cups of olive oil

Assembling the Salad:

• Begin by placing the mixed greens in a large serving bowl.

• Arrange sliced strawberries, blueberries, and blackberries evenly over the greens.

• Sprinkle feta cheese, candied pecans, and tomatoes over the salad.

• Drizzle generously with the citrus vinaigrette and toss lightly to coat everything in the dressing.

• Top with sliced or chopped grilled chicken breast.

White BBQ Chicken Sandwich

For the Chicken:

• 4 chicken breast (4 ounces each)

• Marinate in your favorite rub overnight. (We use our signature house made rub.) Ting Tang

For the White BBQ Sauce

• 1 cup mayonnaise

• 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

• 1 tablespoon prepared horseradish

• 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard

• 1 tablespoon lemon juice (freshly squeezed)

• 2 teaspoons sugar

• 1 teaspoon black pepper

• 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

• 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)

• Salt to taste

For the Sandwich

• 4 fresh baked hoagie rolls.

• 2 cups leaf lettuce

• 8 slices vine-ripened tomato

• Pickle slices (as desired)

• Butter for toasting buns

LINK: www.urbancookhouse.com