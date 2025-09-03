White BBQ sandwich and berry good salad recipe from Urban Cookhouse
DALLAS - The first Texas location of Urban Cookhouse is now open in Prosper.
The restaurant has a "buy local, eat urban" motto. It offers healthy wraps, sandwiches, salads, dinner plates, and a weekend brunch.
It also has a small market for things like homemade sauces, dressings, chicken salad, broccoli salad, signature orange rolls, spiced pecans, honey, and pickles.
Family-style meals are available for pickup after 3 p.m.
Urban Cookhouse Berry Good Salad
For the Salad:
• 6 cups fresh mixed greens (spring mix and chopped romaine)
• 1 cup sliced strawberries
• 1 cup fresh blueberries
• 1/2 cup blackberries (optional for extra berry flavor)
• 1 cup grilled chicken breast, sliced or chopped
• 1/2 cup feta cheese, crumbled
• 1/4 cup candied pecans
• 1/4 cup halved cherry tomatoes
For the Citrus Vinaigrette:
• ¼ cup fresh lemon juice
• 2 cups of fresh OJ
• ¼ cup red wine vinegar
• 1 teaspoon minced garlic
• ¼ teaspoon local honey
• ¼ teaspoon salt
• 2 cups of olive oil
Assembling the Salad:
• Begin by placing the mixed greens in a large serving bowl.
• Arrange sliced strawberries, blueberries, and blackberries evenly over the greens.
• Sprinkle feta cheese, candied pecans, and tomatoes over the salad.
• Drizzle generously with the citrus vinaigrette and toss lightly to coat everything in the dressing.
• Top with sliced or chopped grilled chicken breast.
White BBQ Chicken Sandwich
For the Chicken:
• 4 chicken breast (4 ounces each)
• Marinate in your favorite rub overnight. (We use our signature house made rub.) Ting Tang
For the White BBQ Sauce
• 1 cup mayonnaise
• 1/4 cup apple cider vinegar
• 1 tablespoon prepared horseradish
• 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard
• 1 tablespoon lemon juice (freshly squeezed)
• 2 teaspoons sugar
• 1 teaspoon black pepper
• 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
• 1/4 teaspoon cayenne pepper (optional)
• Salt to taste
For the Sandwich
• 4 fresh baked hoagie rolls.
• 2 cups leaf lettuce
• 8 slices vine-ripened tomato
• Pickle slices (as desired)
• Butter for toasting buns
LINK: www.urbancookhouse.com