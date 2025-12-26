Where to recycle your Christmas tree in Dallas-Fort Worth

article

Looking for something to do with your Christmas tree once the holiday is over? Why not recycle it?

Many cities offer recycling services, including some listed below.

Arlington

Natural trees up to 6 feet tall can be set out for regular trash collection through the second Friday of the New year.

Trees should be placed at least 2 feet away from trash and recycling bins and must have all lights, tinsel, ornaments, hooks, and stands removed.

Trees over 6 feet tall can be cut in half.

After Jan. 9, residents should cut trees into 4-foot bundles and set out as yard waste.

More Info: https://www.cityofallen.org/government/holidays_closures.php.

Dallas

The city of Dallas accepts natural Christmas trees as part of regular brush and bulky trash collection.

When setting it out for pickup, you must remove all tinsel, lights, ornaments, and other decorations.

Trees can also be dropped off at the city’s landfill or at any of the transfer stations between Dec. 26 and Jan. 24.

More Info: https://dallascityhall.com/departments/sanitation/Pages/default.aspx#!rc-cpage=95769.

Denton

The best option for Denton residents is to set your natural Christmas tree out for brush collection.

Anything over 6 feet will need to be cut in half. All tinsel, lights, decorations and tree stands must also be removed.

Trees can also be dropped off at the City of Denton Landfill.

More Info: https://www.cityofdenton.com/360/Recycling-Program#!rc-cpage=476157

Fort Worth

Fort Worth residents can place natural Christmas trees with their yard trimming collection.

Trees must have all tinsel, lights, decorations, stands, and plastic remove prior to collection.

More Info: https://www.fortworthtexas.gov/departments/environmental-services/solidwaste?_escaped_fragment_=rc-cpage%3D36914&lang_update=638050045730079892#!rc-cpage=37060

Frisco

The city of Frisco will recycle all live holiday trees and turn them into compost and mulch.

Trees should be placed out on your regular trash collection day at least 3 feet from carts.

You should remove all supports, lights, tinsel, ornaments and other decorations, but DO NOT put the tree in a garbage bag.

Trees over 5 feet tall must be cut up into sections that are no more than 4 feet in length or 60 pounds each.

Trees can also be dropped off at the Frisco Environmental Collection Center.

More Info: https://www.friscotexas.gov/1172/Residential-Yard-Waste

Garland

Garland residents can drop off live Christmas trees at the C.M. Hinton Jr. Regional Landfill or set them out for brush collection.

Remember to remove all tinsel, lights, decorations, tree stands, and plastic bags from the tree prior to collection or drop-off.

More Info: https://www.garlandtx.gov/3674/Waste-Wizard#!rc-cpage=364071.

Grand Prairie

Grand Prairie has two drop-off recycling locations for natural Christmas trees open from Dec. 26 to Jan. 11.

Trees with all ornaments, stands, and plastic bags removed can be taken to Ikea or the Grand Prairie Landfill to be turned into mulch.

Free mulch is available to all Grand Prairie residents at the landfill.

More Info: https://www.gptx.org/News-Articles/Natural-Christmas-Tree-Recycling-2026

Irving

The city of Irving’s annual Christmas Tree Roundup is from Dec. 26 to Jan. 11.

Residents are encouraged to drop off their trees at Cottonwood Creek Park, the Hunter Ferrell Landfill, the Los Colinas Service Center, or Southwest Park.

All decorations and plastic should be removed so that the tree can be turned into mulch.

That mulch can also be purchased at the Hunter Ferrell Landfill.

Trees that are set out with weekly brush and bulky waste will be collected but not recycled.

More Info: https://irvingtx.gov/index.php?section=pressroom-preview&prrid=439

McKinney

McKinney residents can set out trees for composting between Dec. 26 and Jan. 16.

Frontier Waste Solutions will pick up live trees with all lights, ornaments, and other decorations removed on regular trash collection days.

Those who live in an apartment can drop off trees for recycling at the Al Ruschhaupt Soccer Fields on Park View Avenue or Gabe Nesbitt Park on Hillsdale Drive.

Natural wreaths, pine garland, and poinsettias can also be recycled in the same manner.

More Info: https://www.mckinneytexas.org/792/Recycling#Xmas.

Plano

Plano residents can drop off live Christmas trees for recycling from Dec. 26 to Jan. 3 at Old Shepard Place Park, Russell Creek Park, or Schell Park.

Be sure to remove all plastic and metal from the tree.

Trees that are flocked or have fake snow on them cannot be recycled.

More Info: https://www.plano.gov/1014/Seasonal-Recycling.