When will leaves change color in North Texas?

The cooler temperatures in North Texas have certainly felt like fall, but the leaves are still green, and it doesn’t quite look like autumn yet. So, when will the leaves start to change color in North Texas?

FOX 4 meteorologists say North Texans can expect to see the leaves begin changing in late October and early November, which is typical for the area.

FOX 4 meteorologist, Dan Henry, shows the fall foliage forecast and where North Texans can see the most color change in late October.

In about two weeks, around Halloween, low-color foliage will start appearing across the DFW area. The colors will become more vibrant as the fall season progresses and temperatures drop.

Meanwhile, areas closer to the Red River and parts of Oklahoma will experience more vibrant and colorful foliage, while DFW will still be in the early stages of its fall transformation.

Why do leaves change color in fall?

The color change in leaves is triggered by shorter daylight hours as fall progresses. Cooler temperatures can enhance the vibrancy of fall colors, which is why states with warmer climates, like California and parts of southern Texas, don’t see as much dramatic change.

As days shorten, chlorophyll production in leaves slows and eventually stops. When that happens, leaves turn brown and fall off, leaving bare branches, according to The Weather Channel.

What are the best trees for fall in Texas?

Ash

Blackgum

Maple

Oak

Sweetgum

Where to see fall foliage in North Texas:

Arbor Hills Nature Preserve (Plano):

This 200-acre preserve offers an observation tower for great views of the colorful fall foliage. It’s a popular spot for all things ‘iking’: hiking and biking.

Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden (Dallas):

Autumn at the Arboretum is a staple in DFW, with over 80 varieties of maple trees providing a stunning fall leaf display.

Fort Worth Botanic Garden (Fort Worth):

Japanese maples are a highlight in the fall, and the garden also showcases fall-favorite chrysanthemums.

Spring Creek Nature Area (Richardson):

This 100-acre forest is free to visit and bursts with color during fall, offering an immersive autumn experience.

White Rock Lake Park (Dallas):

This free 100-acre park is known for its vibrant fall colors. With over nine miles of trails, it’s a perfect spot for a family walk or run during the season.