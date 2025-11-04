article

The Brief The Beaver Supermoon is the closest full moon of 2025, which means it will appear noticeably larger and up to 30% brighter than an average full moon, according to astronomical sources. Although the moon officially peaks Wednesday morning at 7:19 a.m. CT, the best viewing times for residents are on the evenings of Tuesday, Nov. 4, and Wednesday, Nov. 5. The "Beaver Moon" gets its name from Native American and colonial traditions, marking the time in November when beavers are actively preparing their dams for winter.



Eyes should turn to the sky tonight! The Beaver Supermoon, the closest supermoon of 2025, will be visible across the region beginning Tuesday night.

The moon will officially reach its perigee, the closest point to Earth in its orbit, and peak fullness at 7:19 a.m. CT on Wednesday, Nov. 5.

When to Watch

While the peak occurs Wednesday morning, the best viewing windows will be when the moon is just above the horizon, allowing it to appear largest due to the "moon illusion."

Viewers should focus on:

Tuesday Night, Nov. 4: Viewing begins in the east.

Wednesday Night, Nov. 5: Viewing continues after sunset.

For the clearest view with minimal light pollution, experts advise taking a short drive away from the bright city lights of the DFW Metroplex.

Why is it Called a Beaver Moon?

The name "Beaver Moon" dates back to early Native American tribes and colonial settlers. According to the Old Farmer's Almanac, the name marks the time of year when beavers are most actively building their winter dams, and when trappers historically set their beaver traps before the waterways froze.

What is a Supermoon?

A supermoon is an astronomical term for a full moon that occurs when the moon is near perigee. Pedigree is the closest point in its elliptical orbit to Earth.

The Nov. 5 event will be the closest full moon of 2025, sitting approximately 221,817 miles from Earth. Because of this proximity, the supermoon will appear noticeably larger and up to 30% brighter than the average full moon, according to NASA and astronomical data sources.