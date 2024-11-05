When do polls close in Texas on Election Day?

Polling locations across Texas remain open until 7 p.m. on Election Day.

Throughout the day, you can check on the wait times at polling locations in Dallas, Tarrant, and Collin counties.

But what happens if you are still in line when the polls close?

As long as you are in line by 7 p.m., your vote will still count no matter how late you cast it.

The larger counties in Texas will start reporting early voting results as soon as the polls close at 7 p.m.

But in precincts where people are still waiting in line past 7 p.m., votes cannot be counted until the last voter has cast a ballot.

Then, the results of early voting in each of Texas' 254 counties are submitted to the Secretary of State's Office.

Former Texas SOS John Scott expects the election results for most races in Texas will be final before midnight.