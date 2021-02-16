What’s open in North Texas? Winter weather causes business closures, empty shelves

Some businesses with no power are being forced to close and those with the lights still on are seeing crowds of increasingly desperate customers across North Texas due to historic winter weather.

On Tuesday morning at Interstate 30 and Cockrell Hill Road, a Walmart was open but many surrounding businesses closed.

One business in particular was in need -- a gas station near the Walmart had plenty of drivers showing up in a search for a place to fuel up.

"This is the fourth time that we've tried to check the gas stations and they're all closed. The signs may say open but they're closed. Check the parking lot first. Visual is key," Efren Gallegos said.

Many businesses are closed and some of the few that were open Monday eventually closed as they lost power or ran out of food.

Many people without power went out in dangerous conditions in search of food or even groceries, only to find the grocery stores closed or low in stock.

Advertisement

Inside the I-30 Walmart, a FOX4 reporter found meat nearly all gone and many produce shelves empty. As of Tuesday morning, they were stocked up on dry goods and bread.

Many North Texas restaurants have also closed due to the weather. Some say it’s because of a lack of customers while others said it was too dangerous to have their staff drive in.

RELATED:

North Texans try to cope as outages last for hours due to winter weather

Hundreds of thousands without power for second day across North Texas as blackouts continue