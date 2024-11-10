Expand / Collapse search

What was the fireball in the sky over North Texas?

Published  November 10, 2024 5:43pm CST
Did you see a fireball over North Texas on Saturday night? You weren't alone. FOX 4 meteorologist Dylan Federico explains what happened.

Many people in North Texas saw a fireball in the sky on Saturday night.

Several people sent photos and videos into the FOX 4 newsroom asking what it was that they saw.

So what was it?

Many people believed it was a meteor breaking up, but that was not the case.

Many people in North Texas saw a fireball in the sky on Saturday night. According to astronomer and orbital debris expert Jonathan McDowell, the fireball was a SpaceX Starlink internet satellite that was part of a batch launched in 2022.

The source of the lights was Starlink satellites.

According to astronomer and orbital debris expert Jonathan McDowell, the fireball was a SpaceX Starlink internet satellite that was part of a batch launched in 2022. 

SpaceX has thousands of Starlink satellites orbiting Earth to provide internet access around the world.

These satellites were designed to re-enter Earth's atmosphere at the end of their mission to prevent more defunct satellites from cluttering low-Earth orbit. 

