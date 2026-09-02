Over 65 pounds of marijuana recovered during Waxahachie drug bust

The Brief Corsicana Police and Waxahachie Police arrested two adults in connection to a large drug bust in Waxahachie late last month. Officials seized numerous narcotics during the bust, including 65 pounds of marijuana. Oxycodone tablets seized tested positive for fentanyl. Police have not released the names of the two individuals arrested during the search warrant or their exact list of charges.



Numerous types of narcotics were recovered during a drug bust in Waxahachie last month in an operation between the Corsicana Police Department and the Waxahachie Police Department.

Ellis County drug bust

What we know:

On August 28, 2026, the Corsicana Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division joined the Waxahachie Police Department in executing a search warrant at a Waxahachie residence.

One adult and a young child were at the residence at the time of police arrival. A second adult arrived while police were conducting the search.

Police recovered a large amount of narcotics during their search, including 65 pounds of marijuana, almost two pounds of suspected MDMA tablets, and concentrated THC wax and edibles.

Oxycodone tablets recovered during the search tested positive for fentanyl.

During the search, documents concerning financial crimes were collected, leading police to seize vehicles and other personal items due to the suspected crimes.

An adult female and an adult male were arrested in connection to the search. Police say the two individuals are facing "numerous drug charges."

What we don't know:

We don't know the names of the two people arrested, or the specific charges the two suspects face.

What's next:

The two suspects have been booked into the Ellis County Jail. No bond has been set.

Police say the case is ongoing, and more charges could be coming as their investigation continues.