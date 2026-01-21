What is a winter storm watch?

The Brief The National Weather Service office will issue Warnings, Watches or Advisories based on local criteria and the weather triggers associated. The easiest way to explain a watch vs. warning is to use the taco example. If you just have the ingredients to make a taco, you have a watch. If you are having tacos right now, you have a warning.



From January 23-26, a large part of Texas is expected to see temperatures dip below freezing. During that time and throughout the rest of winter, you will hear meteorologists use terms like warning, watch and advisory, but what do they mean?

It depends on where you live. The local National Weather Service office knows the area and will issue Warnings, Watches or Advisories based on local criteria. The amount of snow that triggers a Winter Storm Warning in the Northern Plains is higher than the amount needed to trigger the same warning in the Southeast.

Either way, when you see a Watch, Warning or Advisory, here is what you need to know.

The easiest way to explain a Watch versus a Warning is with tacos. If you have the ingredients to make a taco, you have a watch. If the taco is made, you have a warning. An advisory would be if you knew Taco Tuesday was coming, so you should be preparing for it.

Warnings

Blizzard Warnings are issued for frequent gusts greater than or equal to 35 mph accompanied by falling and/or blowing snow, frequently reducing visibility to less than 1/4 mile for three hours or more. A Blizzard Warning means severe winter weather conditions are expected or occurring. Falling and blowing snow with strong winds and poor visibilities are likely, leading to whiteout conditions making travel extremely difficult. Do not travel. If you must travel, have a winter survival kit with you. If you get stranded, stay with your vehicle and wait for help to arrive.

Winter Storm Warnings are issued for a significant winter weather event including snow, ice, sleet or blowing snow or a combination of these hazards. Travel will become difficult or impossible in some situations. Delay your travel plans until conditions improve.

Ice Storm Warnings are usually issued for ice accumulation of around 1/4 inch or more. This amount of ice accumulation will make travel dangerous or impossible and likely lead to snapped power lines and falling tree branches. Travel is strongly discouraged.

Wind Chill Warnings are issued for a combination of very cold air and strong winds that will create dangerously low wind chill values. This level of wind chill will result in frostbite and lead to hypothermia if precautions are not taken. Avoid going outdoors and wear warm protective clothing if you must venture outside.

Watches

Winter Storm Watches are issued when conditions are favorable for a significant winter storm event (heavy sleet, heavy snow, ice storm, heavy snow and blowing snow or a combination of events.)

Wind Chill Watches are issued when there is the potential for a combination of extremely cold air and strong winds to create dangerously low wind chill values.

Advisories

Winter Weather Advisories are issued when snow, blowing snow, ice, sleet, or a combination of these wintry elements are expected, but conditions should not be hazardous enough to meet warning criteria. Be prepared for winter driving conditions and possible travel difficulties. Use caution when driving.

Wind Chill Advisories are issued when low wind chill temperatures are expected but will not reach local warning criteria. Extremely cold air and strong winds will combine to generate low wind chill readings. If you must venture outdoors, take precautions against frostbite and hypothermia.

Lake Effect Snow Advisories are issued for widespread or localized lake effect snowfall accumulation (and blowing snow) remaining below warning criteria. Expect lake effect snow showers and assume travel will be difficult in some areas. Some localized snow bands will be intense enough to produce several inches in a few areas with sudden restrictions in visibility.